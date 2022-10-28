Cesar E Chavez Avenue bridge over Grand River in Lansing to close for 2 weeks

The closure is expected to last until Nov. 14.
The closure is expected to last until Nov. 14.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cesar E Chavez Avenue bridge over Grand River will close Monday as crews replace a River Trail bridge.

According to city officials, the Cesar E Chavez Avenue bridge and the River Trail bridge between Washington Avenue and Turner Street.

Westbound vehicles will be detoured north on Turner Street, west on North Street and south on Grand River Avenue back to Cesar E Chavez Avenue.

Eastbound vehicles will be detoured north on Grand River Avenue, east on North Street and south on Turner Street back to Cesar E Chavez Avenue.

The closure is expected to last until Nov. 14.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website.

