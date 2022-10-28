Bradys Announce Their Divorce

El divorcio ocurre a medio camino dentro de la vigésima tercera temporada de Brady en la NFL, y...
El divorcio ocurre a medio camino dentro de la vigésima tercera temporada de Brady en la NFL, y a unos cuantos meses de que el siete veces campeón del Super Bowl pusiera fin a su retiro momentáneo.(The Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
-Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce. The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind about retirement. Brady had long expressed a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children, but later said he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Records show the couple filed to end their marriage Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee.

