100 new jobs coming to local Traverse City craft distiller

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Traverse City Whiskey Co. LLC, (TCWC), a Traverse City-based distiller of bourbon and whiskey and producer of premium cocktail cherry garnishes, is expanding with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund and a $20 million investment, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced.

Governor Whitmer joins the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in the TCWC expansion that will create nearly 100 jobs and further long-term economic opportunities in Northern Michigan’s agribusiness sector, according to Governor Whitmer. This is also supported by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Michigan City, Indiana.

“Right now, Michigan’s economy is growing, and we must build on our momentum by empowering our hardworking people, innovative small businesses, and resilient communities. Our future is bright, and by continuing to work together on bipartisan economic development efforts, we can bring in more investments like this one by TCWC to us move Michigan forward. Cheers, Traverse City!” said Governor Whitmer.

The project will build on Michigan’s agribusiness industry and will further boost tourism throughout the region. TCWC will also offer a variety of training opportunities and competitive benefits to its employees and promote them from within whenever possible. Also, the company works with Michigan Works! to reach local talent in disadvantaged areas.

“Michigan’s craft beverage industry is on the grow. Businesses like Traverse City Distillery directly contribute to economic development and jobs creation with our local communities while creating markets for our farmers,” said Jenelle Jagmin, executive director, Michigan Craft Beverage Council. “I appreciate the ongoing support and investment from Governor Whitmer, MEDC, and other partners into the state’s robust craft beverage industry.”

More information on careers with TCWC will be available at https://www.tcwhiskey.com/careers/ once their facilities are near completion.

