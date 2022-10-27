LIVE: Warmer weekend and can honeybees produce thunderstorm-level electricity?
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichorackii joins the Now Desk and previews a warmer weekend on the way.
We talk about the growing Powerball jackpot, an airline launching a lottery, and can honeybees produce thunderstorm-level electricity? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Warmer weather by the weekend
- Former Grand Rapids police officer faces preliminary hearing in Lyoya shooting
- Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say
- How parents can talk to kids about sexual abuse
- Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
- Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class
- ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 27, 2022
- Average High: 56º Average Low 38º
- Lansing Record High: 80° 1927
- Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 81º 1927
- Jackson Record Low: 16º 1976
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.