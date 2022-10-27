LIVE: Warmer weekend and can honeybees produce thunderstorm-level electricity?

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichorackii joins the Now Desk and previews a warmer weekend on the way.

We talk about the growing Powerball jackpot, an airline launching a lottery, and can honeybees produce thunderstorm-level electricity? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 27, 2022

  • Average High: 56º Average Low 38º
  • Lansing Record High: 80° 1927
  • Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 81º 1927
  • Jackson Record Low: 16º 1976

