Verlander to Start Game One For Astros

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Houston Astros announced Thursday that pitcher Justin Verlander will start game one of the World Series Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch 7:03 eastern time. Verlander, the former Detroit Tiger, joins Roger Clemens as the only two pitchers to start a World Series game in three different decades. Verlander previously started Series games for the Tigers in 2006 and 2012 and the Astros in 2017 and 2019.

