UP couple rank in Top 50 for Michael Bublé national dance competition

Emily and Luke Doskey are now looking for Yooper support to help them reach the competition’s top 25
Emily and Luke Doskey, who were raised in the U.P., are in the Top 50 in Michael Bublé and...
Emily and Luke Doskey, who were raised in the U.P., are in the Top 50 in Michael Bublé and Derek Hough's national Higher Dance Contest.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A couple who grew up in Houghton are now in the top 50 of Michael Bublé and Derek Hough’s “Higher” Dance Contest.

Now living in Minnesota, Emily and Luke Doskey said they decided to sign up from their love of dancing and Bublé.

“We both enjoy Michael Bublé's music,” said Luke. “We participate in different social dance events, and we thought joining up would be a great way to showcase our work.”

The couple entered the competition by submitting a one-take video of them dancing an Argentine tango.

They performed it unchoreographed to make it as natural as possible and inspire others to dance.

“We wanted to showcase something not choreographed but a video that was natural and improvisational,” wrote Emily. “We wanted to highlight to others the importance of purely dancing to the music and being in sync with your partner.”

The first-place winners will receive a number of prizes including a one-to-one Facetime with Bublé and a private dancing lesson with Hough.

Having come so far in the competition, they are aiming to get into the top 25. They are now reaching out to the U.P. community for extra support.

“Our community and hometown support has always been so amazing, and just the Upper Peninsula in general,” said Emily. “We have a lot of family in Houghton and in Marquette and would love to get the word out and help highlight our hometowns.”

Voting for the competition ends early Sunday morning at 3 AM ET/2 AM CT.

To watch the full video and to vote, check out the couple’s voting page here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

