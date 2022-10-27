Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramp to northbound US-127 to close
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Mason is expected to see an increase in truck traffic due to a ramp closure.
The ramp to northbound US-127 from Kipp road will be closed Monday by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 18.
Authorities said the project will increase safety and mobility along US-127.
More information can be found on MDOT’s official website here.
