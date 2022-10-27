Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramp to northbound US-127 to close

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Mason is expected to see an increase in truck traffic due to a ramp closure.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The ramp to northbound US-127 from Kipp road will be closed Monday by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 18.

Authorities said the project will increase safety and mobility along US-127.

More information can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.