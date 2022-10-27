Survey seeks parents’ input on Michigan education system, budget

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents will have a larger say in Michigan’s educational system.

The state announced Tuesday the creation of the MI Parent Survey, which aims to bring the parent perspective into education policy decisions.

All Michigan parents of pre-K through 12th grade students are asked to contribute through the survey. It takes about six minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish and Arabic.

The survey is part of the work of the Michigan Parents’ Council, which was created to allow parents to have an empowered seat at the table in state budget and policymaking decisions.

You can find the survey here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.