Staudt’s Rising Stars: Ryan Ries

Ries is described as an outstanding athlete who practices until she masters a skill.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Ryan Ries from Leslie.

She plays soccer, basketball and softball. Ries is described as an outstanding athlete who practices until she masters a skill.

