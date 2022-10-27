Staudt’s Rising Stars: Ryan Ries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Ryan Ries from Leslie.

She plays soccer, basketball and softball. Ries is described as an outstanding athlete who practices until she masters a skill.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.