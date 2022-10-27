Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.
The Eaton Rapids Police Department said they believe Deborah Fulger was shot by her husband following a crash between the two of them.
By Kayla Jones and Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 26, 2022
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police believe the deaths of two people in Eaton Rapids Wednesday morning were part of an apparent murder-suicide.

The investigation began when deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive for a car crash at about 8:15 a.m.

According to authorities, an Eaton Rapids police officer responded to assist and upon arrival, he determined that the lone occupants of both cars had been shot to death.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department said they believe 58-year-old Deborah Fulger was shot by her husband following a crash between the two of them. Police said her husband, 57-year-old Harry Fulger, was found at the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said Harry Fulger had been arrested Oct. 16 after an alleged assault on Deborah Fulger. He was charged Oct. 7 with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of an analogue.

Police said he was released on a $7,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-237-3772.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

