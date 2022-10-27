In My View: Maybe 2023 MSU-UM game will have more sizzle

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released and maybe the Michigan vs. Michigan State game next year will have a lot more sizzle going into it similar to a year ago.

This year everyone figures Michigan will win. Last year both teams were unbeaten and it was a big deal. Next year the teams meet October 21st in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan has a schedule that could get them to 7-0 on that date. And for Michigan State, four straight home games against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland before road games at Iowa and Rutgers. All to me seem winnable.

Maybe next year the hype will be much different from this time around.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.