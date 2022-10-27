Michigan Women Forward accepting applications for pitch competition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women business owners across Michigan are encouraged to apply for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize through the Michigan Women Forward March 2023 business plan and pitch competition WomenUP & Pitch.

The nonprofit is a funding opportunity for women who are looking to start or grow an existing for-profit business awarding up to $10,000 in prizes to women with the best pitches for a new business or way to expand their current business.

Applicants will share their pitch with an audience comprised of business experts, fellow successful entrepreneurs, small business owners, potential investors, and community leaders. The entrepreneurs will need to impress the judges with their business plan, they will also present their pitches that appeal to the audience, as the audience in each location will vote for their favorite pitch.

“WomanUp and Pitch empowers local entrepreneurs to take the next step towards their businesses’ futures,” said Alexis Dishman, chief lending officer at Michigan Women Forward. “These women have the opportunity to not only expand their business but also to network, practice presentation skills and prioritize professional development. The work that goes into this competition is significant, but so is the reward.”

West Michigan applicants will be giving their pitches virtually on March 2, Mid-Michigan applicants on March 9, and Southeast Michigan applicants on March 22 with each pitch competition being broken up by region. An in-person statewide food business pitch competition in metro Detroit will be held on March 30.

Forty businesswomen will be selected as finalists and then divided into two categories:

Idea phase/startup (in business less than three years and revenue less than $250,000)

Established growth (in business for three years or more and/or revenue greater than $250,000)

Finalists who make the top forty will be connected with advisors, coaches, and mentors.

“We are dedicated to ensuring Michigan’s female entrepreneurs and small businesses are growing and have the resources they need to thrive,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “We are excited to see the positive impact this year’s WomanUp & Pitch competition will have on women across the state.”

The WomanUp & Pitch first-place winner will receive $10,000, the second-place winner will receive $5,000 and the third-place winner will receive $2,500. An audience choice of $1,000 will be awarded to the entrepreneur who receives the most audience votes in each location.

Applications for WomanUp & Pitch will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 9. Applicant’s business must be at least 51 percent women-owned.

Female entrepreneurs across the state who need assistance in their application can receive support at two virtual training sessions by visiting miwf.org.

To apply for WomanUp & Pitch, visit miwf.org/wei/womanup.

