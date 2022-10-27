Michigan specialty crop growers will receive over $1M in federal funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan will receive $1,228,934 in federal funding to support Michigan specialty crop growers who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, hops, nursery plants, and flowers, announced by Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

The federal funding comes from resources provided by Congress to help in pandemic recovery and rebuilding. The funds will also help growers sell more products, protect crops from pests and diseases, and market products to boost competitiveness.

“Michigan leads the nation in the production of many fruits and vegetables and is one of the top states in the country for agricultural diversity. Our fruits, vegetables and nursery crops are not only a source of great pride – they are critical to our state’s economy.” said Senator Stabenow. “This additional support is a big win for Michigan agriculture, as our producers continue to recover from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. This support will help our farmers keep their competitive edge and continue to provide healthy fruits and vegetables to American families.”

The funds secured in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, made 12 projects possible. Administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, the funds are also provided to the Specialty Crop Block Grant program through the Farm Bill.

The 12 grant projects include:

Area Community Services Employment and Training - Supporting Specialty Crop Growers in Promoting Leadership and Food Safety Certifications While Upskilling Their Workforce, $123,540

Cherry Marketing Institute - Support Michigan Tart Cherry Industry by Increasing Demand for Superfruit Among Food and Beverage Developers, $125,000

Eastern Market Corporation DBA Eastern Market Partnership - Next Generation Eastern Market Wholesale Distribution & Processing Center, $68,500

Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market Expo - Sustaining the Diversity of Specialty Crops in Michigan Through the Great Lakes Expo, $83,200

Great Lakes Hops - Great Lakes Hops Collaborative Grow Group Initiative, $85,800

Michigan Apple Committee - Social Media Marketing to Raise Brand Awareness of Michigan Apples, $125,000

Michigan Apple Committee - Trade Advertising and Retail Outreach for Marketing Michigan Apples, $75,000

Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board - Michigan Asparagus for the Digital World, $125,000

Michigan Cider Association - Developing Cider-Making Expertise for the Michigan Apple Industry, $125,000

Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association - Top Ten MI Nursery Weeds: Optimum Controls in MI New Crops, $100,000

Michigan Potato Industry Commission - Building relationships and communicating Michigan Potatoes as a key healthy, available, and affordable ingredient, $125,000

Revolution Farms - Educating Families About Hydroponic Farming by Getting Kids Excited to Eat More Greens, $67,894

