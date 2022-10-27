Michigan offering scholarships, stipends for future educators

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a student teacher or are planning to become a teacher, there is money available that can help.

Applications will open Monday for the Michigan Future Educator Fellowships and Future Educator Stipend. It’s part of the state’s effort to hire and train more qualified teachers.

MI Future Educator Fellowship

Up to 2,500 future Michigan educators will be awarded $10,000 in scholarships. To qualify, future educators must be working toward their first teacher certification, earn a 3.0 GPA or higher, submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid and be a resident of Michigan.

Students that receive the award commit to teaching in Michigan classrooms for at least three years after graduation.

You can apply through the MiSSG Portal.

MI Future Educator Stipend

The stipend provides full-time student teachers $9,600 while they complete their final semesters of teacher preparation.

To be eligible, you must be participating full-time in required student teaching coursework in Michigan and be unpaid by their local district.

You can apply through the MiSSG Portal.

Full eligibility requirements can be found on Michigan’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.