Michigan offering scholarships, stipends for future educators

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a student teacher or are planning to become a teacher, there is money available that can help.

Applications will open Monday for the Michigan Future Educator Fellowships and Future Educator Stipend. It’s part of the state’s effort to hire and train more qualified teachers.

MI Future Educator Fellowship

Up to 2,500 future Michigan educators will be awarded $10,000 in scholarships. To qualify, future educators must be working toward their first teacher certification, earn a 3.0 GPA or higher, submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid and be a resident of Michigan.

Students that receive the award commit to teaching in Michigan classrooms for at least three years after graduation.

You can apply through the MiSSG Portal.

MI Future Educator Stipend

The stipend provides full-time student teachers $9,600 while they complete their final semesters of teacher preparation.

To be eligible, you must be participating full-time in required student teaching coursework in Michigan and be unpaid by their local district.

You can apply through the MiSSG Portal.

Full eligibility requirements can be found on Michigan’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Township Police Department arrested...
Youth referee, coach arrested for sexual assault of minor
Michigan State Police car
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

Latest News

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Jackson Symphony Orchestra
All in for Autumn: Jackson Symphony Orchestra
Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramp to northbound US-127 to close
An airline launching a lottery, and can honeybees produce thunderstorm-level electricity?
Now Desk: Warmer weekend, Powerball jackpot grows, and honeybees produce electricity?