Michigan Helmets to Hardhats to recruit veterans into construction trades

The program is designed to help military service members successfully transition back into...
The program is designed to help military service members successfully transition back into civilian life by offering them the means to secure a quality career in the construction industry.(Helmets to Hardhats)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan awarded Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) to recruit veterans into construction trades apprenticeships. H2H Executive Director, Martin Helms, will hold a meeting regarding the grant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event will take place in the Lansing Brewery Company, located at 518 E. Shiawassee St, Lansing.

The scope of the grant will be covered in the meeting, along with the administrative requirements of the grant, and the introduction of the supporting staff.

H2H is a national nonprofit program that connects transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard, and Reservists with skilled training and quality career opportunities in the construction industry.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Township Police Department arrested...
Youth referee, coach arrested for sexual assault of minor
Michigan State Police car
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

Latest News

Ingham County ready to address election intimidation
Warmer weather will return by the weekend
(WPBN / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic)
Michigan Court of Appeals reverses Traverse City FishPass ruling
Michigan specialty crop growers will receive over $1M in federal funding