Michigan Helmets to Hardhats to recruit veterans into construction trades

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan awarded Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) to recruit veterans into construction trades apprenticeships. H2H Executive Director, Martin Helms, will hold a meeting regarding the grant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event will take place in the Lansing Brewery Company, located at 518 E. Shiawassee St, Lansing.

The scope of the grant will be covered in the meeting, along with the administrative requirements of the grant, and the introduction of the supporting staff.

H2H is a national nonprofit program that connects transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard, and Reservists with skilled training and quality career opportunities in the construction industry.

