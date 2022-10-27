Michigan Court of Appeals reverses Traverse City FishPass ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Court of Appeals reversed a judge’s order that prevented the City of Traverse City from making improvements to the Union Street Dam, also known as the FishPass project, announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

It was ruled by the Court of Appeals that the FishPass project did not require a city vote and reversed the lower court’s order, directing the Circuit to dismiss the plaintiff’s lawsuit.

Also stated, is that in addition to upgrading the Union Street Dam, the shoreline should be increased by approximately 500 feet to increase accessibility and that the project will result in a gain of park space for public use with amenities and facilities to be added.

“I have been in support of the city since day one. Updates to the infrastructure of the Union Street Dam in Traverse City are critical in protecting the downtown from flooding and ensuring invasive species do not travel the Boardman River and other Michigan waterways,” said Nessel. “I am pleased with the Court of Appeal’s decision in upholding the ability of the City to make decisions in the best interest of the community.”

The project aims to help mitigate flooding and better control fish passage. The city elected to move forward in coordination with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission with an update to The Union Street Damn to avoid flooding in the downtown and to protect significant waterways including the Boardman River from invasive species.

