Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Friday for barge unloading

A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 28, 2022.
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 28, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures Friday for a barge removal.

According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.

Drivers crossing over Grand River will be detoured south on Cedar Street, west on Kalamazoo Street, and north on Grand Avenue back to Michigan Avenue.

The closures are expected to last from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website.

