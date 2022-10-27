Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4211).
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4211).

