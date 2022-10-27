Lumber falls from truck near Grand Rapids, killing driver

Police say a semitrailer driver has died after some lumber fell from his truck and onto him
(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A semitrailer driver died Wednesday after some lumber fell from his truck and onto him, police said.

A trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed Levi Linton, 51, of Ontario, Canada, the Grandville Police Department said on Facebook.

Police said the accident occurred around 11 a.m. at Standale Lumber in Grandville, which is located southwest of Grand Rapids.

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, police said.

