Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer.

The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.

The man died from his injuries.

Police identified the driver as Levi Linton, a resident of Ontario.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is investigating the incident. According to MIOSHA, there have been at least 36 worker deaths reported in 2022.

