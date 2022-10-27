Jones Will Start at Quarterback For the Patriots

-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Patriots coach Bill Belichick says Mac Jones will remain the starting quarterback when they visit the New York Jets. Belichick said Jones, who was not listed on the injury report after three straight weeks of dealing with a sprained ankle, had a full workload during New England’s walkthrough Wednesday and is expected to be unrestricted in Sunday’s game. Jones is looking to recover from a rough outing in last week’s 33-14 loss to Chicago. Jones started the game, but lasted only three series and threw an interception before being pulled in favor of Bailey Zappe.

