Ingham County ready to address election intimidation

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Officials of Ingham County came together to assure Ingham County’s voters that they are ready to address any election intimidation or threats at the polling place. Those who took part in the meeting include – Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga Township), Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon (D-Lansing Township), and Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth (D-Delhi Township).

“This year, more than any other, we have heard chatter about individuals planning to camp out at ballot boxes with the intent to harass voters and disenfranchise them,” Byrum said. “I am very pleased to stand today with our law enforcement to tell our community that we are all committed to ensuring that every qualified, registered voter is able to cast their ballots in peace.”

Under Michigan Compiled Law 168.932(a), “persons must not attempt… to deter the voter from giving his or her vote.” According to the Ingham County Clerk’s Office, there have been several incidents and reports, some armed, at polling places in other states. It is reported that there are efforts in Michigan underway to replicate these efforts here.

“It is a crime to intimidate voters as they attempt to cast their ballots, whether that is in the precinct or at the ballot drop box,” said Siemon. “It is critical to our democracy that voters be given the opportunity to cast their ballots free from the threat of harassment or intimidation and it is crucial to make clear that those that would seek to intimidate the voters of Ingham County will find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

Those who are harassed or intimidated at the polling place or at the ballot box can reach out to their local or county clerk, or directly call their local law enforcement.

“No one should feel scared to vote in-person, and our team of dedicated law enforcement officers are ready to respond to calls related to voter intimidation or harassment,” said Wriggelsworth. “For our democracy to work best, voters must be assured of a safe voting process, which I am proud to say we have been able to ensure time and time again here in Ingham County.”

