Ingham County ready to address election intimidation

(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Officials of Ingham County came together to assure Ingham County’s voters that they are ready to address any election intimidation or threats at the polling place. Those who took part in the meeting include – Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga Township), Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon (D-Lansing Township), and Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth (D-Delhi Township).

“This year, more than any other, we have heard chatter about individuals planning to camp out at ballot boxes with the intent to harass voters and disenfranchise them,” Byrum said. “I am very pleased to stand today with our law enforcement to tell our community that we are all committed to ensuring that every qualified, registered voter is able to cast their ballots in peace.”

Under Michigan Compiled Law 168.932(a), “persons must not attempt… to deter the voter from giving his or her vote.” According to the Ingham County Clerk’s Office, there have been several incidents and reports, some armed, at polling places in other states. It is reported that there are efforts in Michigan underway to replicate these efforts here.

“It is a crime to intimidate voters as they attempt to cast their ballots, whether that is in the precinct or at the ballot drop box,” said Siemon. “It is critical to our democracy that voters be given the opportunity to cast their ballots free from the threat of harassment or intimidation and it is crucial to make clear that those that would seek to intimidate the voters of Ingham County will find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

Those who are harassed or intimidated at the polling place or at the ballot box can reach out to their local or county clerk, or directly call their local law enforcement.

“No one should feel scared to vote in-person, and our team of dedicated law enforcement officers are ready to respond to calls related to voter intimidation or harassment,” said Wriggelsworth. “For our democracy to work best, voters must be assured of a safe voting process, which I am proud to say we have been able to ensure time and time again here in Ingham County.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Township Police Department arrested...
Youth referee, coach arrested for sexual assault of minor
Michigan State Police car
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

Latest News

The program is designed to help military service members successfully transition back into...
Michigan Helmets to Hardhats to recruit veterans into construction trades
Warmer weather will return by the weekend
(WPBN / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic)
Michigan Court of Appeals reverses Traverse City FishPass ruling
Michigan specialty crop growers will receive over $1M in federal funding