How parents can talk to kids about sexual abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan youth sports official was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Investigators believe there may be more victims over the span of five decades.

Gerald Sutter, 70, has been a well-known referee and coach in Mid-Michigan. Officials said he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy at Sutter’s home in Lansing Township from 2019 to 2021.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started when they were told a well-known athletic official in the area was preying on young athletes.

“During the initial investigation, arrest and execution of a search warrant at Sutter’s home, evidence and information gathered lead us to believe there’s a potential for numerous other victims in or around our community,” said Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from anyone who can help in the investigation.

The arrest shocked people in the youth sports community and sparked some uncomfortable conversations. These conversations are never easy, especially when they involve children.

The topic of sexual abuse is difficult to even think about, but it’s times like this when those conversations can help in more than one way. Alex Brace, the executive director at Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center in Lansing, said the conversations need to happen.

“If a child can disclose their abuse to somebody and that can be the first step in their healing process, we as adults should be able to do that as well,” Brace said.

Children need to have conversations with parents, caregivers and trusted adults about things like body safety, consent and abuse. The conversations shouldn’t be forced, but letting them know the door is always open to talk can help.

“I think in particular for young men, who are socialized to be tough and be strong and not let anything impact them, to not show those kinds of emotions, I think is not a healthy thing for us to continue to perpetuate in our society,” Brace said.

He said it’s also important to talk about what safe adults are and what unsafe adults are not, adding they aren’t the “stranger in the van.”

“We know that that’s not the case. We know that most of the time when these kinds of crimes happen, it is somebody the child knows and is very close with,” Brace said. “That causes a lot of confusing emotions and feelings.”

In fact, 91% of victims know their abuser. It can be a family friend, a relative or even a coach.

There is an established phone line specifically for the investigation: 517-676-8440. There is also an email hotline: OfficialHotline@ingham.org

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

