Halloween spending is expected to reach a record high

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween costumes and decorations are costing you more this year. Halloween spending is expected to reach a record of $10.6 billion. Half a billion more than last year according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The NRF said $3.6 billion will be spent on costumes, $3.1 billion will be spent on candy, and decorations will total $3.4 billion.

“When you think about adults, they probably have a costume they’ve had for several years or overtime, and they come in and get all the accessories to add to those costumes whether it’s a cape, whether it’s makeup, whether it’s a costume addition to the mask, we have that right here as well,” said Ron Colson, Okemos Meijer Store Director.

The total spending on costumes for both kids and adults is $2.9 billion. This is the highest since 2017. Pet spending this year will exceed last year’s record being at $710 million.

