Former Grand Rapids police officer faces preliminary hearing in Lyoya shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A preliminary hearing will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the former Grand Rapids police officer, Chris Schurr accused of second-degree murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in April.

If it requires two days of testimony, it will stretch to the 28th. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial at the end of the preliminary hearing.

The shooting happened April 4. Schurr pulled over Lyoya, 26, because the car he was driving was carrying plates that didn’t match. Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) on April 13 shows that Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

GRPD showed four videos at a press conference: from a dashboard camera, a body camera, a doorbell camera, and a cellphone. You can watch the full GRPD press conference with the full video on the city’s YouTube channel. The video blurred the faces of bystanders but not Lyoya’s face, nor the face of the officer.

A jury will have to decide is whether it was a constituted murder. The attorneys for Lyoya’s family have argued that Schurr repeatedly failed to de-escalate the interaction and the second-degree murder charge means the prosecutor decided the shooting could not be justified by self-defense. Schurr’s attorneys argue he acted in accordance with GRPD policy and that his use of deadly force was justified.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.