First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We may start the morning off with a few patches of fog. Today we are expecting plenty of sunshine and it will be a few degrees warmer with highs near 60º. Tonight under mostly clear skies lows drop back to the mid 30s. Once again tonight a few patches of fog may develop overnight.

The weekend overall is looking pretty good with some sunshine Saturday and high temperatures in the low 60s. The weather will be great for the big MSU/U of M football game Saturday evening in Ann Arbor. Clear skies are expected during the game with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday you will notice the clouds rolling in early in the day. Late Sunday afternoon through Monday on and off rain showers are expected. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Sunday and Monday. As of Friday morning it looks dry for the Trick-Or-Treaters Monday evening. Temperatures Monday evening should be in the 50s.

We start November off with some sunshine each day Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures the first few days of November will be above average topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows most of next week will be in the 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 28, 2022

Average High: 55º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 74° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 15° 1869

Jackson Record High: 80º 1927

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1965

