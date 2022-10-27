First Alert Weather Forecast

The sunshine continues today
First Alert Weather morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We may start the morning off with a few patches of fog. Today we are expecting plenty of sunshine and it will be a few degrees warmer with highs near 60º. Tonight under mostly clear skies lows drop back to the mid 30s. Once again tonight a few patches of fog may develop overnight.

The weekend overall is looking pretty good with some sunshine Saturday and high temperatures in the low 60s. The weather will be great for the big MSU/U of M football game Saturday evening in Ann Arbor. Clear skies are expected during the game with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday you will notice the clouds rolling in early in the day. Late Sunday afternoon through Monday on and off rain showers are expected. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Sunday and Monday. As of Friday morning it looks dry for the Trick-Or-Treaters Monday evening. Temperatures Monday evening should be in the 50s.

We start November off with some sunshine each day Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures the first few days of November will be above average topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows most of next week will be in the 40s.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 28, 2022

  • Average High: 55º Average Low 38º
  • Lansing Record High: 74° 1927
  • Lansing Record Low: 15° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 80º 1927
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 1965

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

Warmer Temperatures Today
Warmer weather will return by the weekend
Temperatures Tumble This Morning
Warm weather sticks around for a few more days