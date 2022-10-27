East Lansing to see enhanced police presence during MSU-UM game, Halloween weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though the big rivalry game will be in Ann Arbor, the East Lansing Police Department will have additional officers working Saturday.

According to authorities, the officers will be working to ensure the safety of the residents and guests in East Lansing.

When the Spartans defeated the Wolverines in 2021, East Lansing saw mattresses and couches burned in the streets. A Toyota SUV was severely damaged and overturned in Cedar Village.

In a post on social media, police Cpt. Chad Pride called attention to East Lansing’s city ordinance that prohibits open containers of alcohol on public property.

“Whether you plan on celebrating an MSU victory in East Lansing or in the city of Ann Arbor, please do so responsibly,” Pride said.

The East Lansing Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles, keep valuables out of sight, travel in groups and make sure to have a sober ride home.

Michigan State University has a page dedicated to responsible celebrations. It can be found here.

