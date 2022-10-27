DTE Foundation supports victims of domestic violence in Michigan with $420K grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Continuing its support to victims of domestic violence in Michigan, DTE Energy Foundation announced that they are awarding $420,000 in grants to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters in Michigan. According to their announcement, this amount brings the Foundation’s commitment to more than $2.2 million over the past four years.

“The tragic consequences of domestic violence are present in every county of our state and every aspect of our daily life,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Foundation. “The DTE Foundation remains committed to supporting these shelters that provide a safe haven to individuals forced to flee abusive relationships or settings. These agencies are a lifeline for victims and their families.”

45 shelters that receive funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be provided grants. This will also be determined by bed count and critical expenses at each location.

The funding will be used to offer holistic survivor-centric services, including the following:

Housing

Transportation

Employment

Support for survivors who need assistance with health care needs or those struggling to navigate the justice system

“Many of the people we assist arrive at our shelter having just fled unimaginable violence and fear, with little more than hope for a better life,” said Lori Kitchen-Buschel, First Step executive director. “The funding we receive from the DTE Foundation allows us to provide comfort and shelter to these individuals. Without this funding, some of the adults and children who reach out to us might face additional barriers to their safety and security.”

“The need for assistance and shelter in our five-county region is great, these critical funds will support programs and services that have positively impacted hundreds of adults and children,” said Gail Kloss, executive director of Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan. “Our organization relies heavily on outside support to deliver services to those who have nowhere else to turn. The support we receive from the DTE Foundation allows us to provide immediate assistance to our neighbors in crisis.”

Below are the area Domestic violence shelters eligible to receive DTW Foundation grants.

Domestic Harmony, Hillsdale

LACASA, Howell

RAVE – Ionia/Montcalm

AWARE, Jackson

Baraga County Shelter Home, L’Anse

End Violent Encounters (EVE), Lansing

