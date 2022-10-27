Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township.

According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.

Police said the man - identified as Michael Wiseman, a 55-year-old resident of Lansing - had been dead for an undetermined amount of time. An autopsy will be performed, but police said foul play is not suspected in Wiseman’s death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-999-0291.

