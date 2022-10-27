Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township

Foul play is not suspected
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township.

According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.

Police said the man - identified as Michael Wiseman, a 55-year-old resident of Lansing - had been dead for an undetermined amount of time. An autopsy will be performed, but police said foul play is not suspected in Wiseman’s death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-999-0291.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Township Police Department arrested...
Youth referee, coach arrested for sexual assault of minor
Michigan State Police car
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

Latest News

Jackson Symphony Orchestra
All in for Autumn: Jackson Symphony Orchestra
Michigan offering scholarships, stipends for future educators
Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramp to northbound US-127 to close
An airline launching a lottery, and can honeybees produce thunderstorm-level electricity?
Now Desk: Warmer weekend, Powerball jackpot grows, and honeybees produce electricity?