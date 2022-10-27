Chiefs and Giants Make Trade

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year’s draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City. Toney was drafted in the first round by the Giants last year and is under contract through the 2024 season with a fifth-year team option. That makes the trade relatively low risk for the Chiefs.

