Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET...
Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.

According to Park MGM, the shows will take place in late January and early February.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Township Police Department arrested...
Youth referee, coach arrested for sexual assault of minor
Michigan State Police car
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say
FILE PHOTO - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert...
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's memoir.
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson