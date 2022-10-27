Big Ten Awards For MSU Women’s Soccer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big Ten regular season women’s soccer champion Michigan State has landed 11 different conference post season awards which were announced on Thursday. Among them-- senior Lauren DeBeau named forward of the year; graduate Ruby Diodati the defender of the year; senior Lauren Kozal the goalkeeper of the year and Jeff Hosler named the coach of the year. MSU hosts Minnesota at 4pm Sunday on the Big Ten Network in a quarter-final match of the Big Ten tournament.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.