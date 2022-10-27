‘ArtPrize 2.0′ - Michigan art contest ends, restructures, rebrands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - After 13 years, ArtPrize’s operations will be changing dramatically.

The organization behind the international art competition announced Thursday it is winding down operations and a new partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will take the reins.

ArtPrize representatives said the new partnership is expected to “build upon the legacy of the international art competition, effectively ‘ArtPrize 2.0.’”

“What started as an experiment in 2009 quickly became something more, and we have an entire community to thank for embracing the ArtPrize idea and taking it to amazing heights,” said founder Rick DeVos. “While there are certainly mixed emotions, we know the time is right to conclude the original ArtPrize experiment and open up space for new energy and creativity.”

Since 2009, ArtPrize has awarded more than $6 million through a combination of public votes, juried awards and grants.

“ArtPrize has been a manifestation of the independent creative spirit that defines Grand Rapids, and has captured the imagination of people from around the world,” said Grand Rapids mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “Rick DeVos and the ArtPrize Board have laid out a roadmap and a foundation that we’re grateful for and excited to build upon.”

