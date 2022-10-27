All in for Autumn: Simple slow cooker recipes for fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie Serbinski is not only a nutritionist and registered dietitian, but also a mom.

She started Mom to Mom Nutrition where she shares real-life stories and tips about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to raising a healthy family. It’s a community to share ideas, recipes, and most of all, be a support system.

Katie came on Studio 10 to give us some slow cooker recipes for fall. Check out the video above.

Three cheese spinach and artichoke dip

- Artichoke hearts

- Spinach

- Feta cheese

- Parmesan cheese

- Cream cheese

- *little Greek yogurt

Keep in crockpot for an hour

Slow-cooker Banana Bread Steal Cut Oats

- Steel Cut Oats

- Water

- Cinnamon

- Vanilla

- Milk

- Mashed Banana

- Walnuts

Cook on low for 8 hours

Cook on high for 4 hours

Four-Way Slow Cooker Shredded Beef

- Shredded Round Roast

Low 6-8 hours

Took out cut in 3rds and then shredded

Option 1:

Serve with:

- carrots

- potatoes

Option 2:

Serve with:

- Spanish rice

- Guacamole

- Peppers

Option 3:

Serve with:

- Tabouli

- Hummus

- Feta

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.