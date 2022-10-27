All in for Autumn: Simple slow cooker recipes for fall
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie Serbinski is not only a nutritionist and registered dietitian, but also a mom.
She started Mom to Mom Nutrition where she shares real-life stories and tips about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to raising a healthy family. It’s a community to share ideas, recipes, and most of all, be a support system.
Katie came on Studio 10 to give us some slow cooker recipes for fall. Check out the video above.
Three cheese spinach and artichoke dip
- Artichoke hearts
- Spinach
- Feta cheese
- Parmesan cheese
- Cream cheese
- *little Greek yogurt
Keep in crockpot for an hour
Slow-cooker Banana Bread Steal Cut Oats
- Steel Cut Oats
- Water
- Cinnamon
- Vanilla
- Milk
- Mashed Banana
- Walnuts
Cook on low for 8 hours
Cook on high for 4 hours
Four-Way Slow Cooker Shredded Beef
- Shredded Round Roast
Low 6-8 hours
Took out cut in 3rds and then shredded
Option 1:
Serve with:
- carrots
- potatoes
Option 2:
Serve with:
- Spanish rice
- Guacamole
- Peppers
Option 3:
Serve with:
- Tabouli
- Hummus
- Feta
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.