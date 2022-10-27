All in for Autumn: Get Re-leaf from Raking Pain
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Aaron Holly from Orthopedic Rehab Specialists gave us some ways to avoid pain while raking leaves.
Get Re-leaf from Raking Pain
- Maintain fitness throughout year
- Warm up body
o Stretch
o Walk around block
- Dress Properly
o Boots
o Gloves
- Gentle and staggered stance
- Wide grip on rake
- Reverse hands
- Use whole body
- Get a rake your size
- Don’t pile too many leaves into one bag esp. if they’re wet
- Stretch after raking
