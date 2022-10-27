All in for Autumn: Get Re-leaf from Raking Pain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Aaron Holly from Orthopedic Rehab Specialists gave us some ways to avoid pain while raking leaves.

Get Re-leaf from Raking Pain

- Maintain fitness throughout year

- Warm up body

o Stretch

o Walk around block

- Dress Properly

o Boots

o Gloves

- Gentle and staggered stance

- Wide grip on rake

- Reverse hands

- Use whole body

- Get a rake your size

- Don’t pile too many leaves into one bag esp. if they’re wet

- Stretch after raking

