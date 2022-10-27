Alcohol believed to be factor in rollover crash that killed Hastings teen

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe alcohol was a factor in a Wednesday night crash that killed a 17-year-old from Hastings.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Maple Grove Road when the driver lost control near Foster Road and overturned into a cornfield.

Police said a 17-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other occupants were hospitalized, but are expected to survive.

All four occupants were from Hastings.

Police suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

