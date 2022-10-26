Wilson Says He’s Ready to Play in London

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responds to questions during a news conference before...
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responds to questions during a news conference before a closed practice at the NFL football team's headquarters Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -HARROW, England (AP) - Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has proclaimed himself “ready to roll” despite a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Wilson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday at the Harrow School outside London. Coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic. Hackett held Wilson out of Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring. Wilson has only missed four games as a pro and is in the midst of his worst season. The Broncos are 2-5 despite an impressive defense.

