Trick or Treat on the Square Brings Halloween fun to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your costumes ready as Trick or Treat on the Square returns to Downtown Lansing Monday, October 28 from 5-7 pm.

This year’s Trick-or-Treat event focuses on families trick-or-treating at local businesses as they shop, dine, and support Downtown Lansing businesses along the 100-300 blocks of South Washington Square.

CATA is supporting and participating in fun events like Trick or Treat on the Square, which draws people to downtown Lansing where CATA has a huge presence with the CATA Transportation Center and 16 routes traveling throughout downtown.

CATA has been participating in downtown Lansing trick or treat events for over 25 years! In addition to a great selection of candy and other prepackaged snacks, this year CATA is offering options for kids with food allergies – or just looking for some variety in their trick or treat baggies – by adding playdough to the mix.

Parking downtown can be challenging! Luckily, the CATA Transportation center is just two blocks away from the event, so you can ride a CATA bus to the CTC and walk over to Washington Square.

Attendees will be able to tell which participating businesses they should stop into, by looking for the orange balloons and Halloween window décor marking their participation in the event. Some businesses will also hold costume contests, short parades around the block, and additional fun. The downtown district will be open for guests to dine, shop, and explore downtown before or after the event.

CATA is your one-stop hub to get in on the fun anywhere in Lansing, so wear your best costume and ride CATA to an evening of fun and treats!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.