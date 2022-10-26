The Teal Pumpkin Project, a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children living with food allergies. Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters.

A child can also carry a teal pumpkin around while trick-or-treating to signify a food allergy to those giving away treats on Halloween.

According to the Teal Pumpkin Project website, raising food allergy awareness and offering the option of non-food trinkets and toys in a separate bowl makes Halloween safer.

Learn more about the Teal Pumpkin Project here.

