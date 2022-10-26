State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

Capitol Avenue in will be closed for several hours on Oct. 29, 2022 due to the State Christmas...
Capitol Avenue in will be closed for several hours on Oct. 29, 2022 due to the State Christmas Tree installation.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday.

Background: Official 2022 state Christmas tree coming from Clinton County

The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.

The first closures will be Friday in St. Johns, M-21 will be closed from Lansing Street to US-127 from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents in the area will still have access to M-21, but will not be able to pass near the ceremony between Oakland and Spring streets.

The next day, Capitol Avenue in Lansing will be closed between Ottawa and Allegan streets. Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic west of Washington Square and will be completely closed at Capitol Avenue. The closures are expected to last from about 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

More information can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

