Pitchers Announced For Game One of the Series

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a...
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2. Game 1 of the World Series is Friday night in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday. Nola is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and has struck out 18 batters in three starts this postseason. Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA and has struck out 25 and walked three in four playoff starts.

