No injuries reported in crash on I-96 involving truck hauling 4 vehicles
Oct. 26, 2022
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - I-96 was closed briefly in Ionia County after a commercial truck hauling four unoccupied vehicles was involved in a crash.
The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Wednesday near Kent Street in Portland Township. According to authorities, the truck lost control in the rain, left the roadway and detached its trailer, which rolled over.
The occupants of the truck - both residents of Ohio - were not harmed in the incident.
