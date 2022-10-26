In My View: Frusturated Lions fans

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions fans, frustrated enough as it is, probably get more bent out of shape when they see a lowly team like the Chicago Bears clobber the Patriots in New England Monday night 33-14.  And the Patriots most recent game was a 29-0 shutout of the Lions. 

First, the Lions had no defense now they’ve gone two games without scoring a touchdown. 

They host Miami this Sunday, a game I believe they could and should win if they have any hope of salvaging anything from the final ten weeks of the season.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
A house just off of Plains Road in Eaton Rapids caught fire early Tuesday morning. (10/25/22)
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
Lansing Police Department arrest alleged child predator

Latest News

In My View: Jim Harbaugh’s 3-4 record against MSU
In My View: Jeff Hosler was a good hire
In My View: Final night of high school football’s regular season
In My View: Could MSU beat UM three years in a row?