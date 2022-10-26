In My View: Frusturated Lions fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions fans, frustrated enough as it is, probably get more bent out of shape when they see a lowly team like the Chicago Bears clobber the Patriots in New England Monday night 33-14. And the Patriots most recent game was a 29-0 shutout of the Lions.

First, the Lions had no defense now they’ve gone two games without scoring a touchdown.

They host Miami this Sunday, a game I believe they could and should win if they have any hope of salvaging anything from the final ten weeks of the season.

More: In My View

