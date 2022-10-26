MSU 2023 Football Schedule Set

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced 2023 football schedules and Michigan State will play four home games, five away and host Michigan on October 21st. MSU’s first four games are at home-- against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland. Next is a game at Iowa and Rutgers before the Michigan game. Then it is off to Minnesota, home for Nebraska, road games at Ohio State and Indiana and the season finale Thanksgiving week end is home against Penn State.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
A house just off of Plains Road in Eaton Rapids caught fire early Tuesday morning. (10/25/22)
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
Michigan State Police car
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a...
Pitchers Announced For Game One of the Series
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responds to questions during a news conference before...
Wilson Says He’s Ready to Play in London
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone demonstrates to home plate umpire Nic Lentz before being...
Boone to Return as Yankees Manager
Big Ten Conference
Big Ten Cross Country Championships Set For Friday