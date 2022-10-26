Michigan man sentenced to more than 15 years for distributing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Chad Kraft, a 41-year-old man from Galesburg, was sentenced Friday to 188 months in prison for distributing child pornography.

The Kalamazoo County man will also have a 20-year period of supervised release following his incarceration.

According to authorities, Kraft was previously convicted in 2011 for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and in 2015 for failing to register as a sex offender. He reportedly used aliases, different dates of birth and different Social Security numbers to avoid registration and to evade detection.

Officials said law enforcement received a tip in March 2022 that Kraft, who had not registered as a sex offender since May 2021, was residing in Galesburg and had sexually explicit images of children on his phone.

Officials with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations seized his phone, they found evidence Kraft had used a messaging application on his phone to request and share child pornography, including videos of children under the age of five.

“It would be an understatement to describe Kraft’s conduct as grotesque,” said Judge Paul Maloney.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.