Meridian and Lansing Fire Departments face off in car cutting contest

(Live 5 News)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Home Depot in Okemos will once again host the Great Divide Car Cutting Contest where the Meridian Township Fire Department will compete against the East Lansing Fire Department to see who is the fastest at cutting a car in half using Milwaukee tools.

The event will include the Williamston High School Marching Band, members of the Michigan State University (MSU) Cheer team, and refreshments.

For more information, you can visit www.meridian.mi.us/Calendar or call Meridian Township Fire Department at 517.853.4700.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
A house just off of Plains Road in Eaton Rapids caught fire early Tuesday morning. (10/25/22)
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
Lansing Police Department arrest alleged child predator

Latest News

The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children...
The Teal Pumpkin Project, a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer
The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children...
The Teal Pumpkin Project
Every eighth and tenth-grade student in Clinton County will learn about careers they can start...
Clinton County RESA Career Expo gives students opportunities in skilled trades
Every eighth and tenth-grade student in Clinton County will learn about careers they can start...
Clinton County RESA Career Expo