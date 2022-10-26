Meridian and Lansing Fire Departments face off in car cutting contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Home Depot in Okemos will once again host the Great Divide Car Cutting Contest where the Meridian Township Fire Department will compete against the East Lansing Fire Department to see who is the fastest at cutting a car in half using Milwaukee tools.

The event will include the Williamston High School Marching Band, members of the Michigan State University (MSU) Cheer team, and refreshments.

For more information, you can visit www.meridian.mi.us/Calendar or call Meridian Township Fire Department at 517.853.4700.

