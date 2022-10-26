Man gets death sentence for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County...
FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A Harris County jury deliberated about 35 minutes Wednesday before returning the death sentence for 50-year-old Robert Solis.

The jury convicted him of capital murder last week in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s killing.

According to trial evidence, Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston.

Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him from behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
A house just off of Plains Road in Eaton Rapids caught fire early Tuesday morning. (10/25/22)
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
Michigan State Police car
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

Latest News

Jackson Public Schools receiving $8M for electric buses
Capitol Avenue in will be closed for several hours on Oct. 29, 2022 due to the State Christmas...
State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh joins other members of the U.S. Supreme Court as they...
Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case