Now Desk: Falling temps and racing in heels

Seth and Maureen Haliday join the Now Desk to talk about a new stamp from the USPS and the hunt for a new planet.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has a preview of one of our last days in the 70s.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a new stamp from the USPS, the hunt for a new planet, and racing in high heels. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 26, 2022

  • Average High: 56º Average Low 38º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1963
  • Lansing Record Low: 14° 1887
  • Jackson Record High: 80º 1963
  • Jackson Record Low: 23º 1962

