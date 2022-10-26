Now Desk: Falling temps and racing in heels
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has a preview of one of our last days in the 70s.
Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a new stamp from the USPS, the hunt for a new planet, and racing in high heels. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
- Falling temperatures this morning
- The Teal Pumpkin Project, a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer
- Michigan health experts warn of ‘tripledemic’ - COVID, flu, RSV
- Michigan jury gets case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
- Search for habitable planets may have narrowed, study says
- Grand Ledge animal sanctuary accepting pumpkin, jack-o’-lantern donations
- Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 26, 2022
- Average High: 56º Average Low 38º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1963
- Lansing Record Low: 14° 1887
- Jackson Record High: 80º 1963
- Jackson Record Low: 23º 1962
