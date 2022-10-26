Lansing’s “Souls to the Polls” Trunk or Treat event for voters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing will be hosting a “Souls to the Polls” Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 29.

There will be candy, giveaways, early voting, voter registration, and ballot drop on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Early voting and voter registration will take place on the following days and times:

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will take place at the City’s Clerk Election Unit, South Washing Office Complex located at 2500 S. Washington Ave., Lansing.

More information can be found here.

