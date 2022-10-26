WATCH LIVE: Jury reaches a verdict in 3 men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of three men in connection with the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44, and Paul Bellar, 24, are charged with providing “material support” for a terrorist act and two other crimes.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
A house just off of Plains Road in Eaton Rapids caught fire early Tuesday morning. (10/25/22)
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
Lansing Police Department arrest alleged child predator

Latest News

Eaton Rapids Police are investigating a car crash, fatalities on Kinneville Rd Road.
Police investigating after two people shot and killed Eaton Rapids
Cooler Wednesday as Showers Taper Off
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers announce Vice President and Assistant General Manager
Seth and Maureen Haliday join the Now Desk to talk about a new stamp from the USPS and the hunt...
Now Desk: Falling temps and racing in heels